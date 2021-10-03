iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 54.3% in September

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 990,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,040,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,032. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

