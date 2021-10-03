iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 129,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,394,122 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $26.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

