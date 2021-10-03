iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 44.6% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$25.64 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

