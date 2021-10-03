iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

