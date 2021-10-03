iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $410,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after buying an additional 1,629,548 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,155,000 after buying an additional 689,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117,687.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 592,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 591,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.