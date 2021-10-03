ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

