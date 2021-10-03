Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,340 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.78% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $136,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

