Jefferies Financial Group Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $178.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $171.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $107,466,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $91,192,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

