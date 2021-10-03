Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $201.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.09. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $343,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

