Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NEXT plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for NEXT in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7582 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

