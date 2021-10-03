Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 403,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

