Jennison Associates LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

