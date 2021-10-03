Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

