Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 29.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

