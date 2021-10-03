JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 154.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. Precigen has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,057,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,773,078.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock worth $6,164,393. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 494.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Precigen by 2,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

