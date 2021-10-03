Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

