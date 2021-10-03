Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,414,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,960 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,715,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,568,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.