Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JMPLY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. 1,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

