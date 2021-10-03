Johnson Outdoors Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by 94.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of JOUT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $81.06 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.