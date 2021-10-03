Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $158.62

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.62 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 722,824 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £649.18 million and a PE ratio of -29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.64.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

