Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

BWX stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $31.47.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

