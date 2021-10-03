Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $640,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Amgen by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

