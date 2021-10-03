Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in NIKE by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $147.06 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

