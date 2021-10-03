Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 310 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 93.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Snap-on by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Snap-on by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $209.42 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

