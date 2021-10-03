Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,053 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.