Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,695 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG opened at $33.70 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

