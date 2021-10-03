Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 345 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $108,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

