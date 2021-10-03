Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $368.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

