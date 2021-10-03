Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JSDA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 25,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,183. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

