Joseph Zimmel Sells 2,024 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02.
- On Friday, July 16th, Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56.
Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.