Joseph Zimmel Sells 2,024 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02.

On Friday, July 16th, Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

