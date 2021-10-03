JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.89 ($9.28).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.55 ($7.71) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.14 and a 200 day moving average of €7.49. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

