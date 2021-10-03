JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.54% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $219,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

