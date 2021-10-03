JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 588,600 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $189,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NYSE:LMND opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

