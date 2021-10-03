JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.22% of ICU Medical worth $184,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 66.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $234.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

