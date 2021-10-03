JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $199.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Zoom Video Communications worth $199,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $267.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.25 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

