JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $85.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. HSBC lifted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

NTR stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

