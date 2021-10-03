JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $85.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. HSBC lifted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.
NTR stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
