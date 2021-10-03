JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,971,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $229,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

CHNG stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

