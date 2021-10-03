JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,624 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,994,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $207,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Silgan stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

