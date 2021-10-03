Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Juniper is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled it to capitalize on improving end-market conditions. The company continues to strengthen its supply chain to enhance its resiliency and limit disruptions. Juniper recently announced a collaboration with Intel to boost the Open RAN ecosystem. The move reflects its ongoing efforts to bring openness and innovation to a closed-off part of the network. However, component scarcity owing to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors is resulting in extended lead time. It faces competition in each of the served markets that have traditionally spearheaded innovation. Uncertain macro environment and weak investment patterns among carrier customers are other headwinds.”

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

