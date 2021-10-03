JUST (JST) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $158.10 million and $39.18 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00145710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.91 or 1.00049486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.21 or 0.07033347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.