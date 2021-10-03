Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.65). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

KRTX traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.26. 159,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,488. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

