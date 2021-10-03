Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

