KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

