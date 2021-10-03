KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $218.18 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day moving average of $283.05. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

