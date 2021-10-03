KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prologis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,972,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,449,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,194,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,942,000 after buying an additional 757,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after buying an additional 391,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

