KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after acquiring an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,517,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

