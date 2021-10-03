KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

