Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 102.8% in September

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KEN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kenon has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $134,144,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,775,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

