Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $526,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.