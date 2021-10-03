Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $212,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE UA opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

